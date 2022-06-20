Watch: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill begin practice at new training base ahead of rescheduled England Test

India all-format skipper Rohit Sharma on Monday commenced his practice with the first training session at Leicestershire before the one-off fifth Test in England, beginning July 1. The Indian team rescheduled its training base from London to Leicestershire, where the visitors will play a tour match against the county side from June 24-27 at Grace Road. Rohit scored 368 runs including a hundred in the first four Test matches. (Also Read | 'Not giving any statement. Things went bad when...': Harbhajan refuses to make prediction about IND vs PAK T20WC fixture)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Instagram, Rohit and his opening partner Shubman Gill were seen having a go with the bat in the net session.

"#TeamIndia openers captain @rohitsharma45 and @shubmangill are getting into the groove on Day 1 of our nets session," wrote the BCCI alongside the video.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In photos shared by the BCCI, all-rounder Kamlesh Nagarkoti was also seen training alongside Shardul Thakur and Jasprit Bumrah, hinting that the young quick could have been included by the side as a net bowler. "Hello from Leicester and our training base for a week will be @leicsccc #TeamIndia," wrote the BCCI alongside the photos on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India and England attempt to complete their unfinished five-match series, which India lead 2-1. While Rohit makes a return after being rested for the T20 Internationals against South Africa, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has also received a callback for the 17-member squad on the back of his superb performance for Sussex in County Championship.

Under Rohit, India will be playing at full strength in the crucial Test match against England, which had been scheduled for last September at Old Trafford but was postponed following Covid-19 cases in the Indian camp. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah will also be seen in action after missing the home assignment against South Africa.

Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will be also joining the Test team, making a transition from the T20I format. “We will be keen to win the Test we are going to play in England and from a personal point of view I am keen to contribute more to the team with the bat,” Pant said in the post-match presentation after the South Africa series ended in a 2-2 draw.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON