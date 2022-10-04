Watch: Rohit Sharma spotted practicing with unusual 'black' knee ahead of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I

The final stop for Indian cricket team before the T20 World Cup is here as they face South Africa in the third T20I at Indore's Holkar Stadium. Of course, there are the three ODIs where Shikhar Dhawan will lead a young-looking side but most of the players featuring in tonight's game will take the flight to Australia soon to gear up for the much-anticipated World Cup. With KL Rahul and Virat Kohli rested, captain Rohit Sharma will hope to sign off with a win and inflict a 3-0 clean sweep over the Proteas.

However, a surprising image came up on the television screens just before the toss, which showed Rohit knocking the ball as part of a usual pre-match batting drill. But what was strange about those visuals was that while Rohit went about his business, his left knee was unusually black. It may not exactly be a bruised knee, or even a protective padding for that matter. As Rohit turned around, the camera captured the black spot properly, indicating that the India captain, may after all, have applied an ointment.

Rohit, who won the toss and opted to field, announced India's Playing XI for the fixture, revealing that he has gone ahead with three chances, with Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj coming in. For a chance, Rohit went ahead with five batters, meaning an extra bowler in Siraj has been included. Umesh, who played the Mohali T20I against Australia a couple of weeks ago, has replace Arshdeep Singh, who as per Rohit is nursing a back issue.

"We're going to field first. It's a very high scoring ground, I feel the pitch won't change a lot so nice to know what target is in front of us. Three changes for us, Kohli and KL are out, and Arshdeep misses out for some issues with his back. It is precautionary, nothing serious. We've got Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Siraj in. We want to keep challenging ourselves, keep improving and keep batting the same way," said the India captain.

