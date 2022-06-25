Watch: Rohit's unusual reaction after Shardul Thakur cleans up Leicestershire batter

The Indian bowlers got some much-needed practice during the second day of their warm-up match against English County side Leicestershire. India had declared on their overnight score of 246/8 and Leicestershire managed to almost bat through the day primarily thanks to Rishabh Pant's 76 off 87 balls.

The innings finally ended with Shardul Thakur crashing a delivery onto the stumps to dismiss Leicestershire No.11 Abidine Sakande. He sent the off stump tumbling towards the slips where captain Rohit Sharma seemed to take a couple of seconds to admire the delivery before applauding Thakur.

One among four India players to turn out for the English county side in the practice match meant to help the visitors acclimatise with the conditions, Pant knocked his way to an entertaining 76 off 87 balls at Grace Road.

During his 154-minute stay in the middle, Pant entertained the crowd with 14 boundaries and a six.

Responding to India's 246 for eight declared after a day of multiple rain interruptions, Leicestershire were primed to take a sizable lead over the tourists when Pant was in his element.

But the possibility died down with the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter's dismissal, thanks to a good catch by Shreyas Iyer off the bowling of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

This was after they were reeling at 138 for six at one stage of the innings. Leicestershire's first innings ended at 244, two less than India's total.

Opening the batting a day after his unbeaten 70 in the first essay, Srikar Bharat (31 not out) and Shubman Gill (38) added 62 runs for the first wicket when India batted the second time in the four-day match.

Gill was bowled by Will Davis after his 34-ball knock, during which he hit eight fours.

Hanuma Vihari (9) was giving Bharat company when the stumps were drawn with India ahead by 82 runs.

