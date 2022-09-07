Watch: Rohit Sharma turns his back on Arshdeep Singh in last over vs Sri Lanka, video angers netizens

Arshdeep Singh has gone through a lot in the last three-four days. The 23-year-old left-arm seamer was mercilessly trolled for dropping Pakistan's Asif Ali's catch in the 18th over of the match, which proved to be costly as Asif almost finished off the match in the next over. Arshdeep showed incredible grit to come back and dismiss the Pakistan batter in the last over and nearly win the match for India but it wasn't to be. A couple of nights later, he was once again thrown the ball in the last over with only 6 to defend. The opposition this time was Sri Lanka.

It was almost like deja vu for Arshdeep. Just like in the game against Pakistan, the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar leaked runs in the 19th over to make matters nearly impossible in the last over. Arshdeep had to deal with Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa with them needing only 7 runs off 6 balls.

The left-arm seamer nailed four consecutive yorkers resulting in five runs and then beat the bat with a length ball in the fifth delivery but India's keeper Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep himself missed the stumps on both ends as Sri Lanka ran two byes to win the match and all but end India's hopes in Asia Cup 2022.

In between all this, captain Rohit Sharma was seen almost turning his back on Arshdeep when the youngster appeared to suggest something to his captain. The video of the incident has spread like wildfire on Twitter. Rohit, who was visibly under a lot of pressure to get the field right, was spotted having long chats with pretty much all the bowlers including Arshdeep during the course of the match but on this particular occasion, the Indian captain was perhaps not ready to listen to what Arshdeep had to say.

Needless to say, Rohit's gesture did not go down too well with the netizens who were furious with the India opener.

Watch Video: Twitter furious after Rohit Sharma turns his back on Arshdeep Singh in last over vs Sri Lanka

Rohit, who top-scored for India with a stunning 72 off 41 balls, defended the youngster when asked about the trolls against him.

"Honestly, guys here don't look too much into social media these days. We don't look much into a few losses or a dropped catch. He (Arshdeep)was himself disappointed because it was a catch that could've been taken," Rohit said in the post-match press conference," he added.

