Watch: Sachin Tendulkar learns kayaking for the first time in entertaining video

Known for his social media posts, Sachin Tendulkar is a fan-favourite when it comes to Instagram. The Master Blaster has kept his fans well-updated about his life post-retirement including his cooking skills and love for animals. In his latest post on Instagram, Sachin gave a sneak-peek into his holiday in Thailand and also revealed that he learned kayaking for the first time.

In the video, he can be seen learning a few techniques before trying out his skills. He can also be heard exclaiming, "More like reverse swing!" He also captioned the video as, "Decided to paddle up instead of padding up for a change."

Here is the video:

Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “God living his dreams.”

Another fan had a message for the instructor and wrote, "Bro remember who you are teaching ….? You are teaching the God …."

During his ongoing trip in Thailand, he also recently posted a photo of him having a meal by the beach. Sharing the photo on Instagram, he captioned it as, "Just can't get enough of this view!"

Here is the photo:

Sourav Ganguly, who was also in Thailand, reacted to the photo and commented, "Sach.. I just saw u at phulay bay .. r u there."

Sachin was recently seen in action in the Road Safety World Series 2022, where he led India Legends to the trophy after beating Sri Lanka in the final by 33 runs. Considered by many to be the greatest batter ever in the history of cricket, Sachin is also the all-time highest run-scorer in both ODI and Test cricket. During his ODI career, he registered 18,426 runs in 452 innings and 15,921 runs in 329 innings in Test cricket. Winning the ODI Cricket World Cup trophy in 2011, he also has the record of most Man of the Match awards in ICC with all formats combined.

