Watch: Tendulkar’s golden reaction to Ojha’s epic celebration after reaching 100 in Road Safety World Series final

Naman Ojha was in fantastic form during the Road Safety World Series 2022 final, smashing an unbeaten knock of 108 runs off 71 balls at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, in Raipur on Saturday. His blistering knock also included 15 fours and two sixes as India Legends posted 195 for six in 20 overs.

The wicketkeeper-batter smacked a six in the first delivery of 19th over to reach his century, as the ball went over wide long on. After reaching his ton, the 39-year-old celebrated by bowing down towards the dugout and also received a motivational reaction from captain Sachin Tendulkar.

Here is the video of Ojha's celebration after reaching his century and Tendulkar's reaction:

Ojha's resurgent knock came to India's rescue after the likes of Sachin and Yuvraj Singh were dismissed cheaply. The India Legends captain had to depart for a golden duck and Yuvraj could only register 19 runs off 13 balls. Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan was dismissed for a two-ball duck. Vinay Kumar played a crucial knock of 36 runs off 21 balls. Nuwan Kulasekara was in good form for Sri Lanka and took three wickets in three overs. Also, Udana bagged two dismissals for Sri Lanka.

Chasing a target of 196, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 162 in 18.5 overs, despite a knock of 51 runs off 22 balls by Ishan Jayaratne. Vinay Kumar was in excellent form for India and took three wickets. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu Mithun bagged two dismissals.

