Watch: Sanju Samson fumbles but says ‘of course, MS Dhoni’ to funny yet tricky question

The Indian Cricket Team led by KL Rahul is all set to play their first ODI against Zimbabwe on Thursday. Rishabh Pant, India's prolific wicket-keeper batsman's is not a part of the squad touring Zimbabwe. In Pant's absence, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the two wicketkeepers who will be taking the responsibility.

On Wednesday, Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) tweeted an adorable video of Samson in which he answered quite a few rapid fire questions. Sharing the video, BCCI wrote: “His favourite sporting personality? Food that he loves but cannot eat now? His one nickname that not many are aware of? All this & much more in this fun rapid-fire with @IamSanjuSamson, straight from Harare.”

The tweeted video provides a great insight to Samson's fans about his likes, his choices, his preferences and much more. The first question put to Samson is "What's your one nickname that not many know?" "Bappu," he shares.

He is then asked: “Things you love but cannot eat now?” With a smile, Samson replies: "Of course, I do enjoy chocolates which I avoid just before the tour and during the tour and I also love eating lots of things that my mom cooks but I can't have them right now."

Next, he is asked to choose between beaches or mountains and his face lightens up as he answers "Beach and backwaters, there are backwaters back home in Kerala, I love spending time in backwaters and also beach".

As Samson keeps answering one question after another, he is then pitched a question that often trumps the best of people. The interviewer asks bluntly Messi or Ronaldo?. Slightly confused, Samson intially says bit of both but then elaborates, "I slide a bit more towards Messi."

Asking a sportsperson to choose his favourite sporting personality, can be a very tricky question and Samson does get a bit puzzled and says "Of course, there are many whom we have played with but one is MS Dhoni for sure."

“One superpower you wish you had?” the interviewer quizzes and Samson replies: "Visiting places within seconds and then vanish." Asked to choose between Super- over finishes or last-ball finishes he immediately responds: "I love last-ball finishes."

Samson is then asked “Whose instagram feed is most interesting?” With a big smile, he shares “Of course, our superstar Yuzi (Yuzvendra) chahal.”

The last question is put to him: "Who has a strong instagram game in Team India?" Samson shares: " I really love watching Shikhar bhai's reels, that's really interesting and really funny."

