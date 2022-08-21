Watch: Sanju Samson's adorable gesture after 2nd ODI vs Zimbabwe leaves young Indian fan elated

Despite his Asia Cup 2022 omission, Sanju Samson was in stunning form in Harare on Saturday, smacking a match-winning unbeaten knock of 43 runs off 39 balls to help India defeat Zimbabwe by five wickets in the second ODI. During his blistering knock, the wicketkeeper-batter also hammered three fours and four sixes. After helping India win the match and clinch the series, Samson also made sure that he left the fans happy.

In a YouTube video posted by journalist Vimal Kumar, Samson was seen meeting and greeting fans, signing autographs and taking selfies with them. He also left a young child happy and signed his cricket bat. Here is the video:

Initially Zimbabwe were bowled out for 161 in 38.1 overs, setting a target of 162 runs for India. Sean Williams was in good batting form for the hosts and registered 42 runs off 42 balls and Ryan Burl clattered an unbeaten knock of 39 runs off 47 balls. Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur took three wickets for India in seven overs, conceding only 38 runs.

Chasing a target of 162 runs, the visitors reached 167 for five in 25.4 overs, courtesy of Samson's unbeaten knock. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Shubman Gill (33) were also in good form against the opposition bowlers, but captain KL Rahul was cheaply dismissed for lbw after registering only one run off five balls. Luke Jongwe took two wickets for Zimbabwe's bowling department.

After receiving the Player of the Match award in the post-match ceremony, Samson said, "How much ever time you spend in the middle feels good. I took three catches but I missed a stumping too; as keepers we're used to listening to things we didn't do well. I really enjoyed keeping and contributing to the win. In this match the fast bowlers picked the length much quicker and I really enjoyed keeping." The third ODI and final ODI is set to take place on Monday, in Harare.

