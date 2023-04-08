Watch: Sanju Samson's spellbinding one-handed catch sends Prithvi Shaw for duck in RR vs DC; commentator goes berserk

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson left the fans and commentators stunned with an outrageous catch behind the wickets to dismiss Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw on Saturday. Shaw was brought in as Impact Player at the start of DC's innings after the Royals posted a mammoth total of 199/4 in 20 overs; however, the Capitals' opener lasted barely three deliveries before Trent Boult succeeded in getting an outside edge, with Samson taking a blinder.

Sanju Samson(IPL)

Shaw, who was part of the playing XI in the first two matches, was not included in the side for the game against Royals with Manish Pandey taking his place. The opener had a quiet outing in the IPL so far, registering scores of 12 and 7 in the fiirst two matches respectively. With a 200-run target, the Capitals expected Shaw to provide an attacking start to the chase but the opener fell victim to late movement, and with no footwork shown for a rather expansive cross-batted drive, the right-handed batter failed to connect the shot.

An outside edge carried the ball behind and Samson committed to a brilliant dive, taking a one-handed stunner to dismiss the dangerous batter.

Watch:

Earlier, Delhi Capitals captain David Warner had won the toss and opted to bowl in Guwahati. The side is yet to win a game in the ongoing season, facing big defeats to Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans in their opening two matches.

Royals, meanwhile, made a blistering start to the season when they thrashed the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in their opener; however, the Samson-led side faced a narrow five-run loss in a dramatic game against Punjab Kings earlier this week. Royals were the runners-up in the previous edition and even as they did concede a defeat in two games, the side produced a brilliant outing against the Capitals with the bat; young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 60 off just 31 balls, while Jos Buttler also scored 79 to help the side post a strong score.

