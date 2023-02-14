Watch: Scary scenes at PSL 2023 match as floodlight tower catches fire due to opening-ceremony mishap

The 2023 season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday got off to a rocky start at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan as the season opener - Multan Sultans versus Lahore Qalandars - was delayed by about 30 minutes after a mishap owing to the fireworks during the opening ceremony led to a chaos. One of the floodlights had caught fire. Later in the evening, the Lahore Qalandars clinched a thriller of a victory to put the fire chaos all behind, beating Multan Sultans by just one run.

According to the media and the visuals shared on social media, the fire was caused by the fireworks during the opening ceremony of the 2023 PSL season. The fire brigade had immediately arrived to douse the flames, causing worrying scenes before the toss. There have been no reported case of anyone being harmed by the incident.

Mohammad Rizwan, Multan Sultans captain, later won the toss as put Lahore to bat first. Fakhar Zaman's terrific 42-ball 66 helped the visitors amass 175 for six.

In reply, the Multan-side got off to a stunning start with openers Shan Masood and Rizwan scoring a 100-run stand, however the middle-order failed to ably assist the skipper, who was eventually dismissed for 75 off 50. Zaman Khan bowled a briliant last over as the hosts lost three wickets, eventually losing by only a single run.

"Got off to a good start. We have many options with the ball - 8 or 9 options. Credit to Zaman for the way he finished it off. Message to the team was that one wicket would bring us back," Lahore skipper Shaheen Afridi said after the win.

Multan Sultans will next be up against the Quetta Gladiators on Wednesday evening, while Lahore Qalandars will face the Karachi Kings on Sunday.

