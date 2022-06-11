Watch: Shadab Khan wins hearts with amazing gesture after fan invades pitch to salute him; video goes viral

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A fan entered the ground and stood in front of Shadab Khan at the pitch, before saluting him. The Pakistan star, then, reciprocated with a heartwarming gesture.
Published on Jun 11, 2022
By HT Sports Desk

Pakistan registered a massive 120-run victory in the second ODI of the series against West Indies, thus clinching the series victory over the visitors. Posting 275/8 on the board after opting to bat, Pakistan bowled West Indies out on merely 155, thanks to Mohammad Nawaz's brilliant figures of 4/19 in 10 overs, with Mohammad Wasim (3/34) and Shadab Khan (2/40) also making significant contributions.

With the bat, Babar Azam (77) shined again as he registered his ninth-successive fifty-plus score in international cricket across all three formats. Imam-ul-Haq also scored an impressive 72. In the lower order, Shadab (22), Khushdil Shah (22), Mohammad Wasim (17*), and Shaheen Afridi (15*) also played key roles.

During the 39th over of the Pakistan innings, as Shadab Khan prepared to face Anderson Philip, there was a fan invasion on the field. The fan ran the lengths to reach the crease and saluted Shadab Khan. In a heartwarming gesture, the Pakistan cricketer spread his arms for a hug. The embrace between the two drew thunderous applause from the fans in Multan Cricket Stadium.

For the West Indies, Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 42 and Kyle Myers added 33 against the pace before Nawaz ran through the top-order to give Pakistan an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

“We were confident at the break that we could defend this,” Babar said. “Nawaz took wickets at crucial times. We were under pressure after the first 10 overs but really happy with the way we fought back.”

Windies captain Nicholas Pooran, meanwhile, admitted that there were soft dismissals throughout their innings and praised Mohammad Nawaz on his exceptional bowling performance.

“Tough day for us," Pooran said after yet again failing with the bat. “Credit must be given to Nawaz who bowled really well. It was definitely a challenging wicket (and) there were some soft dismissals, it wasn’t our day."

