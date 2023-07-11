Watch: Shafali Verma's 4-wicket last over brings India vs Bangladesh 2nd women's T20 to chaotic end

While India enjoyed a straightforward victory in their first T20I against Bangladesh, they had to toil hard in the second match after the home spinners took their batters to task. The visitors got off to a good start after captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and chose to bat first. However, that was undone soon as they lost three wickets in the powerplay.

Shafali did a star turn with the ball(Twitter)

India ended up being restricted to a score of 95/8 but they ended up doing the same to Bangladesh. Eventually, it came down to the hosts needing 10 runs to win off the last over with four wickets in hand. They ended up losing all four of those wickets in that over and Shafali Verma became the joint top wicket taker for India in the match in addition to being their highest run scorer.

Harmanpreet tossed the ball to Shafali in the final over with the pitch so heavily leaning towards spin that the only fast bowler for India ended up bwling just one over. Shafali first ran Rabeya Khan out off the first ball after which Nahioda Akter holed out at long-on. Bangladesh needed nine to win off four balls at that point.

Shafali then almost collided with wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia as the pair chased after a skied shot from Fahima Khatun off the fourth ball. However, she took the catch safely and even had a laugh with Yastika after that. Marufa Akter then missed the next ball, thus leaving Bangladesh needing nine to win off the last ball. She then was stumped off the last ball, which meant that Shafali bowled five consecutive dot balls in the last over and took three wickets.

Bangladesh's chase was steered by skipper Nigar Sultana (38 off 55 balls) -- the only batter of their side to reach double-digits. ut the skipper failed to finish it off and was brilliantly stumped by Yastika Bhatia in the penultimate over bowled by Deepti that triggered the collapse.

India's batting collapse

Eyeing an unassailable 2-0 lead, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur opted to bat as they were off to a flyer with Smriti Mandhana (13; 13b) and Shafali (19; 14b) adding 33 in 26 balls before visitors lost half of their side for 58 runs just after the 14th over started. Sultana took the two key wickets of Shafali and Harmanpreet off successive deliveries as Bangladesh fought back after an early assault from the Indian openers.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter (1/14) triggered the collapse taking the prized-scalp of Mandhana after she missed a slog sweep and got bowled in the process. Sultana then cast her magic in the next over as Shafali charged down the track but only to be holed out at mid-off. Harmanpreet was foxed by a superb full length delivery that had some extra bounce and turn to shatter her off-stump. Jemimah played at snail's pace in a 21-ball eight before being dismissed by Rabeya Khan when she tried to break free but only to miss it completely to be stumped. Brought in place of off-spinner Salma Khatun, leg-break bowler Fahima Khatun returned with 2/16, with key wickets of Yastika Bhatia (11) and Deepti Sharma (10) as India failed to get going.

