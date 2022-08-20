Watch: Shaheen Afridi's 'yaar, bas kya karein' reaction to fans goes viral after being ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

On Saturday, Pakistan received a major setback as their star pacer Shaheen Afridi was ruled out with an injury. Shaheen had already remained absent from the side's ODI squad for the Netherlands tour, and Pakistan's vice-captain on the tour Shadab Khan confirmed earlier on Saturday that the pacer will remain absent for 4-6 weeks. The press release from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that the pacer was “upset” with the development, and in a video which went viral on social media following the confirmation, Shaheen could be seen reacting to fans.

In a video, the Pakistan pacer said, “Kya bas, kya karein ab. Dua hai,” to fans, following which a member from the crowd in Netherlands replies, 'bada dukh hua."

Watch (from 00:55):

While the context of the conversation couldn't be ascertained, it might likely be in reference to Shaheen being ruled out of the Asia Cup. Despite not being named in the squad for the Netherlands tour, the pacer had travelled with the side to be in close contact with the national team's physio.

"I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news," chief medical officer Najeebullah Soomro said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

"Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October."

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign in Dubai with an Aug. 28 blockbuster against arch-rivals India. That will be followed by a seven-match Twenty20 home series against England.

Shaheen had played a key role in Pakistan's victory against India in their previous clash in the T20 World Cup last year, where he picked the important wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli.

