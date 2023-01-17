Watch: Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls in full throttle during training, likely to make comeback in PSL 2023

The Pakistan cricket fans were embraced with a warm sight on Tuesday as speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi was seen bowling in full throttle. The bowler shared videos of his intense bowling session on social media, indicating that he could soon return to competitive cricket.

The Pakistan pacer has been troubled with a injury knee, which has kept him in the sidelines from the T20 World Cup last year.

Earlier this month the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had shared a few snaps of Shaheen training ahead of the second Test against New Zealand in Karachi. He was then undergoing rehabilitation with teammate Haris Rauf.

Rauf, however, made a return to the national side in the recently-concluded ODIs against New Zealand, which the Black Caps won 2-1.

The problem with Shaheen's knee started before the Asia Cup 2022, where Pakistan finished as the runners-up. Although he traveled with the team to UAE, Shaheen was seen walking with the help of a crutch and was not part of the squad.

Shaheen returned to action during the warm-up fixtures ahead of the T20 World Cup, where again Pakistan finished as the runners-up. He was part of Pakistan's plans during the showpiece event in Australia, however, the bowler once again hurt his already injured knee while fielding in the finals and has since missed the the entire home season.

Shaheen, who is the captain of Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League (PSL), is likely to return to action in the country's T20 league. Although no official dates have been announced but the tournament is expected to starts from February 13 and will conclude on March 19.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will once again lock horns with New Zealand in a five-match each T20I and ODI series, which will be played in April.

