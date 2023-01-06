Watch: Shaun Tait's heated verbal fight with multiple Pakistan journalists in fiery press conference

Pakistan have struggled in their ongoing home Test season and press conferences have often been heated and awkward. An example of that could be seen in bowling coach and former Australia pace Shaun Tait's interaction with the media after the fourth day of the second Test in Karachi.

New Zealand declared with a lead of 319 runs after which Pakistan lost two wickets for none towards the end of the fourth day. Tait had come to face the press after this performance and while it was not entirely filled with curt answers, things got heated pretty soon.

A journalist asked Tait how he can justify the performance of the Pakistan fast bowlers this season. “Poor performances in five Test matches by Pakistani fast bowlers and inconsistent performances by the spinners. How can you justify the overall performance in this home season,” the journalist asked to which Tait replied by simply saying, “That's your opinion.”

Later another journalist had a pointed about Tait himself. “It is the opinion of the entire nation of Pakistan. They think Pakistan fast bowlers did not bowl well. But I am asking you, are satisfied with your performances as Pakistan bowling coach,” said the journalist.

“You are answering the question before you ask it. That is your opinion. You are saying the performances have been poor. Ok, that is your opinion, what would like me to say?” Tait replied. This led to a bit of a back and forth at the end of which the former Australia pacer told the journalists to ask him a question instead of presenting an opinion. “The question is are you satisifed with your performance as Pakistan bowling coach,” he was then asked. “Yes I am satisfied,” replied Tait and the press conference ended.

Tait said in the press conference that Pakistan will have to manage their fast bowlers considering the injuries to Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf which has severely impacted their performances in the ongoing home Test season. “I don't think playing all three formats consistently can happen. That's too much cricket. We are aware of that so it is going to be an important year for Pakistan with a couple of big tournaments towards the end of it. Management of the fast bowlers will be critical,” he said.

