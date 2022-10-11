Watch: Shikhar Dhawan leads Team India's epic dressing room celebrations after series win over South Africa

Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is busy breaking the internet after Team India secured another series win under the leadership of the senior batter on Tuesday. One of the finest left-handed batters in the 50-over format, stand-in skipper Dhawan guided the second-string Indian side to a comfortable 7-wicket win over South Africa in the third and final One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Continuing his tradition of giving fans a sneak peek of the locker-room celebrations, Dhawan posted another hilarious video following India's 2-1 series win over the Proteas. Taking to Instagram after the conclusion of the ODI series, Dhawan shared a video in which Team India players were seen grooving to a popular Punjabi song.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and Indian Premier League (IPL) giants Rajasthan Royals (RR) have also reacted to Dhawan's viral video on the Facebook-owned platform. Dhawan's video has already garnered over 555,832 likes on the photo and video-sharing platform.

Talking about the series decider between India and South Africa, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar triggered a shocking batting collapse of the visitors in the 3rd ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Kuldeep bagged four wickets while Washington picked up two crucial wickets as South Africa folded for 99 in 27.1 overs. Dhawan-led Team India chased down the 100-run target in 19.1 overs to secure the ODI series 2-1 at Delhi.

"I am proud of the boys, the way they played in the series. The way they carried the responsibility and showed maturity. Would like to thank the support staff. We showed a lot of character in the first game, we dropped a few catches, but we never really put pressure on ourselves. We tried to stick to the process. I am enjoying the journey, I'll try to keep performing well for my team. The boys showed great character on such tough batting pitches. The bowlers were clinical today," Dhawan said after the match.

