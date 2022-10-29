Watch: Shocking fan angle shows Shaheen Afridi struggling to take second run vs Zimbabwe; Twitter says 'shame on PCB'

Pakistan faced a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Despite restricting the Zimbabwean side to a lowly score of 130/8, Pakistan failed to chase down the target as Babar Azam's side fell short by one run. This was their second loss in as many matches in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup, meaning that Pakistan will not only have to win all of their remaining matches, but also hope for results of other matches in the group to go their way.

Barring Shan Masood's 44, no other Pakistan batter stepped up in the game and it came down to Shaheen Afridi to score three runs off the final ball of the match to win the game for Pakistan. Afridi hit the delivery towards mid-on and exerted all he could to take the first run, but as the Pakistan bowler sprinted for a second, he was seen struggling profusely to take the run.

A new fan angle shows that Afridi had significant difficult taking the second run, seemingly indicating that he is still not hundred-percent fit to play.

Watch:

Here's how fans reacted to the video:

Earlier, Pakistan's famed opening order of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan, who had produced consistent performances for the side in the lead-up to the World Cup, failed to deliver for the second-successive time, exposing their relatively weak middle-order early in the game. While Babar scored 4, Rizwan was dismissed on 14 off 17 deliveries.

Pakistan had previously faced a four-wicket loss to arch-rivals India in their opening game of the T20 World Cup. The side will return to action later this Sunday when it takes on Netherlands to stay alive in the tournament. India, meanwhile, take on the second-placed South Africa in an important Group 2 clash on the same day.

India are currently at the top of the group with four points in two matches, while the Proteas are second with three points, thanks to a washed-out game against Zimbabwe. Pakistan, meanwhile, are fifth – only ahead of the Netherlands due to a better Net Run Rate (NRR).

