Watch: Shreyas gets huge reprieve after de Kock fumbles with easy stumping chance; bowler Maharaj gets frustrated

During the 11th over of the innings, Iyer danced down the track against Keshav Maharaj but the ball spun past him to reach Quinton de Kock behind the sticks. 
Shreyas Iyer against Keshav Maharaj in first T20I against South Africa(Twitter)
Published on Jun 10, 2022 09:11 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

South Africa on Thursday achieved their highest T20 run chase to end India's bid to register a record 13th successive win in the format. While the visitors rode on Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller's century stand for the fourth wicket, India recorded an imposing 211 for four after being put to bat, thanks to Ishan Kishan's 76 off 48 and Hardik Pandya's fiery 31 towards the end.

Ishan laid the foundation for India's hefty total with key stands including an 80-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who hit 36. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain walked in to bat after Ruturaj Gaikwad fell for 23 to Wayne Parnell. Iyer, who had hit three consecutive fifties in his last three games for India, struck three sixes and a four at the Arun Jaitely Stadium but also enjoyed a reprieve as Quinton de Kock fumbled with an easy stumping opportunity.

During the 11th over of the innings, Iyer danced down the track against Keshav Maharaj but the ball spun past him to the keeper. De Kock, however, was blinded by the amount of spin and Iyer's feet movement. The Indian batter had reached 25 off 12 balls at that point.

Iyer went on to add a few more runs before falling prey to a Dwayne Pretorius off-cutter that disturbed the off-stump. Captain Pant then teamed up with Pandya as the two shifted gears in the slog overs, adding 46 runs to take India past 200.

In response, Van der Dussen (75) and the left-handed Miller (64) put on 131 to shatter India's hopes of a 13th consecutive T20 win. Miller, who is fresh from his Indian Premier League (IPL) spell with the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, reached his 50 in 22 balls.

Van der Dussen was shaky at the start but eventually found his mojo to hit his seventh T20 half-century. He eventually hit the winning boundary as South Africa chased down the total with five balls in hand.

Pant admitted that his team lacked execution with the ball despite putting a competitive total on the scoreboard. "I think we had enough on the board but were off with our execution, but credit to the opposition," the stumper said at the post-match press conference.

"We thought the slower one was working when we were batting but it became easier in the second innings. We were very happy with the total but next time we are in a similar situation we will do better."

The second Twenty20 game will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack on Sunday (June 12).

