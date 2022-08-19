Watch: Shubman Gill 'disappears' as broadcaster calls him out for interview during IND vs ZIM post-match presentation

Young Shubman Gill has been one of the many positives for Indian cricket lately. After struggling with injuries and form, the 22-year-old batter is finally making the most of his opportunities in ODIs for India. In the five matches played over the last one month, Gill has produced scores of 64, 43, 98 not out against West Indies to emerge as India's highest run-getter of the series and a recent unbeaten 82 against Zimbabwe. Gill was involved in a match-winning unbeaten partnership of 192 runs with Shikhar Dhawan as India gunned down the target inside 31 overs.

Besides his half-century, Gill even took two catches, for which he was adjudged the 'Stylish Player of the Match' for being the best all-round performer of the match. However, just when Wilkins was about to move on with the presentation ceremony, Gill made his way from the change room. "While they look for Shubman... No, he is on his way. But we will tell you that he scored a very well-compiled 82 not out. It was as good as it gets. He can sprint because he is sprinting. Shubman, thanks very much," Wilkins said, after which Gill collected his cash prize of ₹1000 USD.

Gill's efforts were acknowledged by his opening partner Dhawan after the match and judging by his answers, the veteran India batter seemed to be enjoying batting with the youngster at the top of the order.

"We started batting in West Indies and it has been tremendous. The consistency we have shown has been amazing. My rhythm with him has set up quite nicely. He is a tremendous batter. The way he bats, the way he times the ball, it's lovely to watch from the other end and hats off to him. He came in the side as a youngster and the consistency he has shown by converting those fifties into big scores is nice to see," Dhawan said.

