Watch: Shubman Gill kicks turf in anger after being dismissed by Nathan Lyon for 128

Shubman Gill scored his second Test century on Saturday as he led India's strong reply to Australia's first innings total of 480 in Ahmedabad. He batted for 235 balls and towards the end, he had begun to cramp up and needed help from the physio. Eventually, his innings came to an end off an LBW that commentators said showed a lapse in concentration possibly due to his struggles with the cramp.

Lyon had slightly tossed up the fourth ball of the 77th over full and outside off. Gill remained deep in his crease, trying to work it to the leg side but was late to bring the bat down. The ball took his pad and the umpire raised his finger as the Australians went up in appeal. Gill took the review and it confirmed that he was, indeed, plumb.

Commentator and former India head coach Ravi Shastri said in the broadcast that the shot was an indication of lack of concentration from Gill, possibly due to his injury issues. Earlier, India reached the tea break at 188/2, still 292 runs behind. Gill was batting on 103 playing his second match of the series while Pujara departed lbw after a dour 42. Virat Kohli was yet to open his account, surviving the last over of the second session.

Kohli has since gone and scored his 29th Test half century. He set up a strong stand with Ravindra Jadeja after Gill's departure and had reached his fifty in 107 balls and it was his first in 16 Test innings. India had started the innings off in an aggressive fashion with both their openers signaling their attacking intent after they resumed on 36 for no loss at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which presented the best batting conditions in the series. Gill stamped his class with an exquisite cover drive against Mitchell Starc, while captain Rohit Sharma disdainfully pulled the left-arm quick for a six as India reached the 50-mark in the 13th over.

Left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann broke the 74-run opening stand when Rohit's backfoot punch went straight to Marnus Labuschagne at short extra cover. Rohit, who made 35, left shaking his head after failing to convert the start into a big knock in perfect batting conditions. Gill and Pujara consolidated India's position even though runs were not easy to come by in the second session.

