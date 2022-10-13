Watch: Sri Lanka's victory dance after thrilling win over Pakistan to reach their 1st Women's Asia Cup final in 14 years

Sri Lanka managed to reach the final of the Women's Asia Cup after an extraordinary win in the semi-final against Pakistan. Sri Lanka were limited to a total of 122/6 but they managed to defend that target and reach their first Asia Cup final in 14 years.

Playing for Sri Lanka, player of the match Inoka Ranaweera conceded just 17 runs and took two crucial wickets in her four overs which included one maiden over as well. Sugandika Kumari and Kavisha Dilhari were the other wicket takers for Sri Lanka in the low-scoring semi final. The pair of Kavisha Dilhari and Anushka Sanjeewani, ran out two Pakistani batters including the sixth wicket where they ran out Nida Dar off the last ball of Pakistan's innings to win the match and book their berth in the finals.

The last-ball win kickstarted wild celebrations in the Sri Lankan camp who seemed overjoyed with their achievement. The Sri Lanka Women then whipped out a little victory dance to mark the occassion.

Pakistan Women captain Bismah Maroof's gutsy innings of 42 runs off 41 balls which was the highest score in the match, went in vain. For Sri Lanka, Madavi top scored with 35 runs off 41 balls. Kavisha Dilhari chipped in with a quickfire seven runs off three balls to help the Sri Lankan's get past 120 runs after they were going at under six run rate till the 18th over.

Sri Lanka Women will face off against India Women in the final on October 15, Saturday in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Earlier, Team India led by Harmanpreet Kaur had beaten Sri Lanka in the second match of the tournament by 41 runs.

