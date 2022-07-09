Watch: Sri Lankan protestors surround Galle stadium in extraordinary scenes during SL vs AUS 2nd Test

The Sri Lankan cricket team are currently taking part in the second Test of the series against Australia in Galle. The country, however, is going through an economic turmoil that has led to severe shortages of essential items, leaving people struggling to buy food, fuel and other necessities. The turmoil has led to months of protests, which have nearly dismantled the Rajapaksa political dynasty that has ruled Sri Lanka for most of the past two decades.

On Saturday, thousands of Sri Lankan protestors took to the streets in capital city Colombo, as well as different other cities of the country to vent their fury against president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who they hold responsible for the island nation’s worst economic crisis.

Justifiably, there were barely any spectators at Galle for the second day's play. The morning session saw hundreds of protesters looking down on the Galle fort to demand the resignation of Sri Lanka's president -- who fled his home on Saturday shortly before a huge crowd of protesters stormed his residence. The protestors also gathered around the Galle International Stadium to voice their stern opposition to the president.

Earlier in the second Test of the series, Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis collaborated in a 152-run partnership to fuel Sri Lanka's spirited reply to Australia's first-innings 364 on day two of the second test in Galle on Saturday.

Karunaratne fell for 86 in the final session but Mendis was batting on 84 at stumps with Sri Lanka on 184-2, still 180 behind.

Angelo Mathews, who was withdrawn after the first innings in the opening test for testing positive for COVID-19, was batting on six at the other end.

With the ball, Sri Lanka's Prabath Jayasuriya claimed 6-118 for a memorable Test debut.

