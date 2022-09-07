Watch: Sri Lankan unit miffed after Deepak Hooda survives controversial no-ball call in India vs SL Asia Cup 2022 tie

Controversy erupted during the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between India vs Sri Lanka after all-rounder Deepak Chahar survived a no-ball call as the decision was turned down after being reviewed by the third umpire. The incident took place in the 18th over of the Indian innings when Hooda slashed a short ball to the fielder at short third man. However, Hooda waited as the umpires went upstairs, and after a couple of angles, no-ball was called.

Earlier in the over, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka had already bowled the one legitimate bouncer allowed for the over. And once the delivery to Hooda was bowled, the question on everybody's mind was whether it was over the shoulders, and the replay proved exactly that. Attempting to get underneath the ball, Hooda took a short jump as well but at the point of contact, it was over his shoulders.

The decision was met with mixed reactions. While some felt it was a fair call, the majority believed it wasn't and that the decision was tough on Sri Lanka. The Lankan dressing room too appeared visibly miffed with the decision as head coach Chris Silverwood was seen getting into an animated chat with the third umpire right after the decision. Silverwood was joined by certain members of the Sri Lankan squad in expressing their displeasure.

The decision did not hurt Sri Lanka much as Hooda was dismissed shortly after for 3 off 4 balls, clean bowled by Dilshan Madushanka. India finished with 173/8 in 20 overs, a total that did not prove to be enough as Sri Lanka chased it down with one ball left to win the match by six wickets. Rohit Sharma played a lone crucial knock of 72 which propelled India over 170, but his efforts were overshadowed by openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, both of whom scored half-centuries and provided Sri Lanka with an explosive start of 97 in 11 overs. Later, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shanaka remained unbeaten on 25 and 33 respectively to stitch an unbeaten 64-run partnership and see Sri Lanka through.

With the win, Sri Lanka have now qualified for the Asia Cup final, with victories over Afghanistan and India in the Super 4. On the other hand, India's chances appear bleak but they are still in with an outside chance of making it to Sunday's summit clash.

