Watch: Steve Smith's cheeky dig at James Anderson that went unnoticed during Australia's classy Ashes gesture for Broad

Stuart Broad dropped a bombshell two days before the close of the riveting 2023 Ashes series, revealing that it would be his final Test appearance as he announced his retirement. For a brief moment between stumps on Day 3 of the fifth and final Test at the Kennington Oval in London and the start of the penultimate day, England were left emotional with former captain Nasser Hussain in tears in the commentary box as he watched Broad walk out to bat for one last time in his career. Australia too hailed the legendary pacer by forming a guard of honour at the start of Day 4. It was right after that classy moment when Steve Smith took a dig at James Anderson, the part that might have gone unnoticed amid the emotional Oval scenes. Steve Smith's gesture for James Anderson after Stuart Broad guard of honour

Broad had walked out to bat on Sunday alongside Anderson as England look to add to their overnight score of 389 for nine and put to a colossal target for Australia with the trophy still up for grabs. There was a big round of applause from the whole of Oval ground along with a standing ovation before Australia gave a guard of honour as Broad soaked in all the appreciation.

Right at the end of it, Smith cheekily gestured towards Anderson to walk in as well with Australia still in the formation. But the England legend, who celebrated his 41st birthday on Sunday, has been adamant of not giving up his Test career yet as he wishes to continue still.

“It was Broad wanting to put his arm around Jimmy and almost say, ‘Come with me’ and Jimmy was like, ‘I’m having none of it. This is all about you’,” Mel Jones said on Sky Sports in commentary.

“And because retirement is not on his mind,” replied Michael Atherton. “Of course, it was Broad’s moment, you’re quite right. He just tried to encourage Jimmy through but Jimmy hung back there and then once Stuart had got through the Aussies said to Jimmy, ‘Are you coming? Are you coming?’ And he said, ‘No, no. It’s not my time yet’.”

James Anderson breaks silence about retirement murmurs

With Broad, who is four years younger to him, having announced his retirement, the murmurs are bound to get louder. But ahead of his birthday, Anderson had shut all speculations saying that there's still a lot left in the tank.

"I'd like to [make my own decision], yeah," Anderson said speaking to Sky Sports. “But I've tried not to listen to the talk, because, for me, that question has been there for the last six years, and even longer than that. As soon as you get into your 30s as a bowler, it's 'how long have you got left?' And for the last three, four years, I feel like I've bowled as well as I ever have. I feel like I've been bowling with so much control. My body's in a good place. My skills are as good as they ever have been. So I don't feel like I'm bowling badly, or I'm losing pace, or on the way out. I feel like I can still offer a lot for this team.”

