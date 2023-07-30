Watch: Steve Smith draws praise for special act of respect towards Stuart Broad after England pacer announces retirement

Stuart Broad called time on an excellent career, announcing his retirement from international cricket after Day 3 of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test match. Considered to be an England legend, he is also the second pacer and fourth bowler overall to cross 600 wickets in Test cricket, and he will be ending his career as the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket of all time, behind James Anderson. Steve Smith met Stuart Broad after the pacer announced his retirement.

Speaking after the final session on Day 3, Broad revealed that Sunday or Monday would be his 'last game of cricket'. Meanwhile, ECB also posted a statement revealing that he has announced his retirement from Test cricket.

After the final session, Broad could be seen getting congratulated by fans in the stands, and met Australia's Steve Smith on the way to the ground. The batter shook his hands and patted his back in appreciation. Here is the video:

Broad made his international debut on August 28, 2006, appearing in a T20I match against Pakistan. He took two wickets in his debut but England lost by five wickets. He is also remembered for famously getting clobbered for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Despite that, his popularity continued to rise in Test cricket and he made his debut in that format in December 2007. Broad played 56 T20Is between 2006 and 2014, taking 65 wickets and 121 ODIs between 2006 and 2016, taking 178 scalps in the format. He was part of the England squad that won the 2010 T20 World Cup. In Test cricket, he has taken 602 dismissals and has taken a total of 945 wickets in his international career.

Announcing his retirement, Broad said, "Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It has been a wonderful ride. A huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and the England batch as much as I have. I am loving cricket as much as I ever had, it has been such a wonderful series to be a part of and I have always wanted to finish on the top. This series feels like one of the most enjoyable entertainment I've been a part of."

