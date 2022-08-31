Watch: Suryakumar Yadav goes 6, 6, 6, 0, 6 in an over; equals Rohit's incredible record with blazing fifty vs Hong Kong

Suryakumar Yadav on Wednesday went berserk against Hong Kong as he hit an unbeaten 68 off 26 deliveries in the Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai. His blazing innings featured six fours and as many sixes, with four of them coming in the last over of the innings. Yadav plundered 26 runs in the 20th over and hit three sixes off the first three deliveries, as India finished on 192 for two. Follow India vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup 2022

Yadav reached his fifty in just 22 deliveries with the second six – a hit over deep extra cover. He then smashed one straight down the ground to complete a hat-trick of sixes. The fourth six in the over came off the fifth delivery, which was scooped by him over the fine leg fence.

Yadav entered the list of fastest fifties by Indians in T20Is. All-rounder Yuvraj Singh leads the list, followed by KL Rahul and Gautam Gambhir.

Yadav is also tied with Rohit Sharma in the list of most T20I runs by an Indian in one over. Yuvraj's 36-run over is first, followed by Yadav and Rohit hitting 26 runs against Hong Kong and New Zealand, respectively.

Fastest T20I half-century (Indians)

12 - Yuvraj v England, 2007

18 - Rahul v Scotland, 2021

19 - Gambhir v Sri Lanka, 2009

20 - Yuvraj v Australia, 2007

20 - Yuvraj v Sri Lanka, 2009

21 - Kohli v West Indies, 2019

22 - Dhawan v Sri Lanka, 2016

22 - Rohit v West Indies, 2016

22 - Suryakumar v Hong Kong, 2022*

Yadav put on an unbeaten stand of 98 with Virat Kohli, who hit 59. The former India skipper completed his 31st half-century in his 101st T20 international. Kohli notched his first international half-century since his 52 against the West Indies in Kolkata on February 18, 2022.

Put to bat first, India got off to a flying start as their openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul hammered bowlers for 38 runs in first five overs. Rohit's stint was cut short as he fell prey to Ayush Shukla's delivery after scoring 21 off 13 balls. The duo of Rahul and Kohli then took India's total to 70-1 before the former fell prey to Mohammad Ghazanfar.

“I haven't practised those strokes, but I used to play rubber ball cricket with my friends when I was a kid and that is where these shots come from. The pitch was a little sticky before,” said Yadav during the innings break.

"Before I got out to bat, I spoke to Rohit and Rishabh and told them that I would try to take the tempo up and look for 170-175. I think we have a good score on this wicket."

India defeated arch-rival Pakistan in its opening Group A game and victory on Wednesday will lift them to the top of the group, going into the Super 4 stage.

