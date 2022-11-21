Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's mother's heart-warming gesture after his incredible hundred vs NZ wins internet

Suryakumar Yadav is on a league of his own and has been drawing praises from all corners for his scintillating show in recent outings. He is currently the ranked one batter in the shorter format and had finished the recently-concluded T20 World Cup as the third-highest run scorer. Suryakumar has carried his rich form in the ongoing series against New Zealand, and on Sunday fans got to witness another explosive show by the Mumbaikar.

Suryakumar slammed his second ton in T20Is as he went to score an unbeaten 111 off 51 deliveries, an innings which featured eleven 4s and seven 6s. His effort saw India post a gigantic 191/6 on the board and won the contest by 65 runs.

Suryakumar was once again the toast of the town, with even Virat Kohli taking note of his efforts. Soon after Suryakumar's knock, the former India captain took to Twitter and described it as “another video game inning.”

Suryakumar's family too enjoyed their ward's performance at Bay Oval and his sister Dinal Yadav shared a video of their parents reacting to his ton.

Dinal shared the video on her Instagram story, where Suryakumar's parents can be seen cheering him. While his father can be heard clapping after the batter breaches the triple digit mark, his mother had a even more priceless reaction. She can be heard thanking god for showering blessings on her son, and lovingly brushed her hand on his face on the TV screen as the camera zoomed in on the cricketer.

“Mummy-Papa very happy,” wrote Dinal as the video took no time to do rounds on social media.

Suryakumar was named Player of the Match for his superb show. Sharing his views on his knock, the batter during the post-match presentation ceremony said: “Secret (behind his freak shots) is about the intent and you need to enjoy yourself. It's also about the work you do in the practice sessions. I feel that I didn't think too much about what was happening. Just had my game plan and it worked well.”

