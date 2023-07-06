Watch: Tamim Iqbal cries inconsolably with emotional 'I tried my best' proclamation in heart-wrenching press conference

Bangladesh star Tamim Iqbal left the cricket community in astonishment as he announced his decision to retire from international cricket. The Bangladesh opener, who was captain of the side's ODI team, retired merely three months before the all-important World Cup, scheduled to take place in India. Tamim's retirement came a day after Bangladesh conceded a defeat to Afghanistan in their first of three ODIs in Chattogram.

Tamim Iqbal gets emotional while announcing his international retirement(Twitter)

The 34-year-old Bangladesh star organised a press conference to confirm his decision; earlier, Tamim had retired from T20Is around the same time in 2022. His last Test came against Ireland in April earlier this year.

The Bangladesh opener was too overwhelmed with emotions as he made the announcement on Thursday. While he didn't delve into the details over the reasons behind his retirement, Tamim reiterated that he “tried his best” before breaking into tears.

Watch:

"This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment," Tamim earlier said in the press conference.

“Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. It was not a sudden decision. I was thinking about the different reasons. I don't want to mention here. I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this is the right time for me to retire from international cricket.”

Tamim, then, proceeded to thank people who remained central to his progress in cricketing career, as well as the fans. The Bangladesh star also urged the mediapersons to not “poke” into the reasons behind the call, insisting that his chapter has “come to an end.”

The left-handed batter had made his Bangladesh debut in 2007 and had scored a valiant half-century in the side's incredible win over India in the World Cup the same year. In 241 matches, Tamim scored 8343 runs and remains their highest run-getter to date.

Bangladesh, justifiably, are yet to decide on Tamim's successor as captain in the fifty-over format. While star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan leads the side in T20Is, Litton Das is the Test captain.

