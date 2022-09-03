Watch: The moment Zimbabwe created history by winning first-ever ODI against Australia Down Under

On Saturday, Zimbabwe created history as they registered their first-ever win against Australia Down Under, defeating Aaron Finch's men by 3 wickets in a low-scoring thriller in Townsville. Zimbabwe produced a stunning bowling performance, folding the hosts on 141 – thanks largely to Ryan Burl's incredible bowling spell (5/10), removing the final five Aussie wickets within 18 deliveries. In fact, David Warner scored 94 of the 141 runs that Australia scored in the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the run-chase, Tadiwanashe Marumani (35) and Regis Chakabwa (37) played important knocks for the side and even as Josh Hazlewood (3/30) hurt Zimbabwe in regular intervals alongside Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, and Ashton Agar, Zimbabwe eventually reached the target in 39 overs.

Also read: Mitchell Starc breaks Pakistan legend's staggering ODI world record

Brad Evans hit the winning runs for Zimbabwe against Starc, as the Zimbabweans achieved a historic ODI victory on Australian soil. Justifiably, there were huge celebrations in the Zimbabwe camp after the win - watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Australia had won the first two matches by five and eight wickets respectively and sealed the series 2-1.

Zimbabwe captain Regis Chakabva had won the coin toss on Saturday and the story was a much different to the previous two ODIs, as the visitors took three wickets inside the first 10 overs to put the Aussies in pressure straightaway.

No Aussie batter from position 2 to 6 could cross double figures, with Aaron Finch (5), Steven Smith (1), Alex Carey (4), Marcus Stoinis (3), and Cameron Green (3) departing cheaply. Barring Warner, only all-rounder Glenn Maxwell (19) could cross double figures for the side.

In addition to Burl's incredible five-wicket haul, Brad Evans picked two wickets while Sean Williams, Victor Nyauchi, and Richard Ngarava also had a dismissal each to their name.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON