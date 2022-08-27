Watch: 'They think Virat doesn't instil fear anymore because...' - Shadab's no-nonsense remark on 'out-of-form' Kohli

Team India will return to action in the shortest format of the game on Sunday night (August 28) when it takes on Pakistan in a blockbuster Asia Cup 2022 clash. The two teams renew their rivalry in men's cricket for the first time this year, having met each other last in the T20 World Cup in 2021 where Babar Azam's men had cruised to a 10-wicket win. The clash on Sunday night will also see the return of one of India's star batters, Virat Kohli in the lineup – which is one of the main points in focus.

Kohli has been struggling with the bat since the 2022 Indian Premier League earlier this year; in 22 innings (both IPL and international) since the start of the league, the former Indian captain has registered only one 50+ score. In fact, during the tour of England, Kohli had failed to cross the 20-run mark in any of his six innings across all formats. Following a dismal outing on the tour, Kohli was given a break from cricket as he missed the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe (both away).

Also read: Sourav Ganguly's final verdict for Virat Kohli ahead of Asia Cup return: 'He needs to score runs for himself'

Many former cricketers have opined on Kohli's form and there were some who believed that Kohli had lost his aura because of an extended rough patch. When a reporter pointed out that a few believe that the Indian batter doesn't instil fear among bowlers, Pakistan's Shadab Khan had an interesting reply during the press conference ahead of the side's opener against India.

“They (the former cricketers) don't play anymore, that's why they think that he doesn't instil fear. He is a legend of the game, he has performed quite a lot. Whenever he comes, you are a bit scared because he is a big player. We don't want him to play a long innings against us,” Shadab said.

The Pakistan all-rounder further added that he wants Kohli to score a century and break the 1000+ day streak for a three-figure score. However, he hilariously added that it doesn't come against Pakistan.

“I pray that he returns to how he was. He is performing good even now, but the standards that he has set.. they make it feel as if he is out of form. I personally wish that he scores a century; not against us, but against some team else in this tournament,” Shadab said before breaking into laughter.

