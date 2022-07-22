Watch: Three overs, two incredible catches; Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer fall to brilliant efforts from WI fielders

India captain Shikhar Dhawan endured a heartbreak as he fell merely three runs short of what would have been an impressive century during the first ODI against West Indies. Shamarh Brooks took a brilliant catch at backward point to end Dhawan's innings; incidentally, only an over later, Windies captain Nicholas Pooran also picked a one-handed stunner to dismiss Shreyas Iyer, who had just completed his half-century.

India had made a bright start to the game with the side losing its first wicket on 119 when Shubman Gill was dismissed courtesy of an unfortunate run-out. Dhawan and Iyer, then, forged another strong partnership for the second wicket, adding 94 runs before the Indian captain was removed by spinner Gudakesh Motie in the 34th over of the match.

Watch the brilliant catch from Shamarh Brooks here:

In the 36th over, Shreyas Iyer was dismissed as he went inside-out to loft the delivery towads extra cover. However, he doesn't find enough elevation and is eventually caught by Nicholas Pooran at the position, who made a gigantic leap to take a one-handed stunner.

Watch:

Earlier, West Indies had won the toss and opted to bowl in the Port of Spain ODI. India are playing in the match without Ravindra Jadeja, who is ruled out with a knee injury. The BCCI updated following the toss that the all-rounder will also miss the second ODI of the series.

Dhawan, who is leading the team in the absence of first-team skipper Rohit Sharma, had made a return to the Indian team earlier this month in the ODI series against England. However, he had indifferent outings throughout the three games, registering scores of 31*, 9, and 1. The 97-run knock in the game against West Indies, hence, will put Dhawan in good stead as he eyes cementing a spot in India's squad for the ODI World Cup next year.

