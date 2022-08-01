Watch: Tristan Stubbs stuns fans, commentators with 'breathtaking' mid-air catch in England vs South Africa 3rd T20I

The South African team produced a magnificent outing in the decider of the T20I seris against England, thrashing the hosts by 90 runs in Southampton. After putting up a strong score of 191/5 in 20 overs thanks to terrific knocks from Reeza Hendricks (70) and Aiden Markram (51*), the visitors bowled England out on 101 with Tabraiz Shamsi taking a fifer. And while the Proteas put a solid performance with both bat and ball, it was the catch from Tristan Stubbs to dismiss Moeen Ali that caught attention of fans across the world.

England were reeling at 59/3 in 9.5, scoring exactly at run-a-ball in the 192-run chase. Moeen, in a bid to increase the run-rate, played an inside-out lofted shot towards extra cover but found no timing on it. Stubbs, standing in the position, made a backward sprinting before taking an almighty dive to clinch the ball with one hand, sending the fans into a frenzy.

Watch the incredible catch from Stubbs here:

Moeen's wicket triggered a collapse for England as they lost their next six wickets inside 42 runs.

England have endured a tough start to their white-ball era under new captain Jos Buttler, as the side faced 2-1 losses in T20Is and ODIs to India earlier this month as well. The English captain admitted that it hasn't been an ideal start and that England ‘can’t live in the past'.

The side was hit with sudden setbacks over the past month with the retirement of captain Eoin Morgan from international cricket, that was followed by all-rounder Ben Stokes calling time in ODIs.

“We haven't played our best cricket by a long stretch and I don't think we have been able to impose ourselves,” Buttler had said after the T20I series loss against South Africa.

"We can't live in the past and pat ourselves on the backs for the changes that have been made in English cricket and the successes we have had.

“It's about looking forward, trying to chase the best teams in the world and being at the forefront of that.”

