Watch: Twitter goes crazy as Babar hilariously recreates viral meme with umpire Marais Erasmus during PAK vs ENG Test

Pakistan are taking on England in the second Test of the three-match series in Multan; the first day belonged to debutant Abrar Ahmed, who grabbed seven English wicket after the visitors opted to bat. England made a strong comeback after being bowled out on 281, however, as they took a 79-run lead in the first innings after reducing Pakistan to 202. A result looks increasingly likely in the game in Multan and the match situation remains tense, but it didn't stop Pakistan captain Babar Azam from having some fun with umpire Marais Erasmus on Day 2.

Babar, who scored an important 75 in the first innings of the Test, recreated a meme with Erasmus after the umpire was accidentally hit by a throw during the second innings. Babar walked up to Erasmus and stood straight beside him, and then hilariously patted the umpire's belly as he recreated a meme from Day 1 of the ongoing Test. The commentators even showed the original meme picture, where Babar – who was batting at the time – was clicked in such a position that Erasmus, who was standing right behind him, was overshadowed completely bar the latter's belly. Thus, it seemed it was actually Babar who had the round belly, leading the internet to poke fun at the Pakistan skipper.

Watch as Babar tried to recreate the meme with Erasmus:

Here's how Twitter reacted:

The incident took place in the sixth over of England's second innings.

By tea on Day 2, England had stretched their lead to 168 runs after Pakistan was bundled out for 202 in the second Test. The spinners continued to prosper on a turning wicket Saturday, as Abrar Ahmed shined again – he has three wickets to his name so far in the second innings.

Ahmed made an early impact in the second innings too and featured in all three dismissals.

The 24-year-old bespectacled Ahmed had Will Jacks bowled off a googly in his first over and Abdullah Shafique snapped up a brilliant low one-handed catch at short leg when Joe Root went for a sweep shot on 21. Ahmed had earlier ran out Zak Crawley with a direct throw from short mid-on.

