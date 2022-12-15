Watch: Umesh Yadav smokes two 100m sixes, then sends stumps flying with fiery 140kph scorcher to rock Bangladesh

If it was Shreyas Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara on Day 1, on the second day, India rode on the back of R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav as they went on to post 404 in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. After Ebadot Hossain provided Bangladesh the early breakthrough, castling the overnight set batter Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin and Kuldeep forged a crucial 92-run partnership to ensure India got close to the 400-run mark. Ashwin struck a half-century and Kuldeep registered his highest score in Tests, but just when the partnership began to appear unbreakable, Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam turned the tables dismissing both batters in quick succession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With India now at 393/9, 400 looked a little dicey, but Umesh Yadav's explosive firework made sure that the 400-mark was breached. Umesh, facing just his second ball, gave it his all and slogged Mehidy for a cracking six, the distance on which was a staggering 101 meters. This was right after Ashwin had been dismissed and India were down to their last two wickets. However, once Kuldeep was out plumb LBW, Umesh did not hold back and struck another huge six of Mehidy, this one clearing another 100 meters.

Also Read - Watch: Bangladesh keeper Nurul Hasan blasted for cheeky gesture before stumping Ashwin in 1st Test vs India

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohammed Siraj followed the same pattern as his senior India pacer and got off the mark with a boundary off his first ball. With the last pair batting, Siraj and Umesh were throwing the proverbial 'kitchen sink', before India were bowled out for 404 with Umesh remaining unbeaten on 15 having faced 10 balls. Three years ago, in October of 2019, Umesh had played another similar knock blasting 31 off 10 balls against South Africa. Today, Umesh was on a similar trajectory.

Not too long after, once Umesh had the new ball in his hand, it did not take him long to peg Bangladesh back further. After the hosts had lost opener Najmul Hossain Shanto first ball of the innings, out caught by Rishabh Pant off Siraj, Umesh bowled a fiery ball clocked at 142 kph to send the stumps cartwheeling. Yasir Ali, playing off the backfoot had no clue and played on, sending the leg-stump flying. A sight for the sore eyes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At 5/2, Bangladesh were offered some stability by Litton Das, who raced to 24 off 26 balls. Batting at No. 4 for the first time in his Test career, Litton cracked three consecutive boundaries off Umesh in the last over of the second session as Bangladesh reached 37/2 at tea, trailing India by 367 runs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON