Watch: 'Umm… where are we?' - Washington Sundar's bizarre brain fade moment during live interview after IND vs NZ ODI

Washington Sundar emerged as one of India's few positives in an otherwise disappointing ODI series against New Zealand. The promising youngster, who was out of action for a considerable amount of time due to injuries, made a wonderful comeback with impactful performances. Washington, who is considered a bowling all-rounder, is in fact making more noises with the bat, following scores of 37 not out and 51 in the first and third ODIs in Auckland and Christchurch respectively. On both occasions, Washington's innings gave India a final lift towards the end of the innings as in Auckland, his cameo took India above 300 and today in Christchurch, a maiden ODI fifty allowed India to take their total to 219 giving the team a semblance of hope.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, it seemed as if the cold and windy conditions at the Hagley Oval caught Washington a little off guard as the 23-year-old encountered a brain fade moment after the match was abandoned due to rain. Washington, while answering a question from broadcaster and former left-arm spinner Murali Karthik, lost track of where he was. Having played with county team in Lancashire earlier this year, Washington is well-equipped to tackling the cold in England, but with the temperature really dipping in Christchurch, the all-rounder was left slightly started.

Also Read - '15 years ago, we wouldn't see that player again': Jadeja on Suryakumar Yadav fielding wearing a beanie in IND vs NZ ODI

"Definitely, playing for Lancashire in Manchester was very cold. Very similar to … Ummm … very similar to (looks behind puzzled) … Where are we?" he said before Kartik informed him 'We are in Christchurch'. Washington then continued, "Yes, it helped me prepare for such cold conditions today".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

Washington looked in regal touch during his 64-ball stay. He struck five fours and a six before nicking to Tom Latham in the final over as India were bowled out cheaply. With India struggling at 149/6, in came Washington and unravelled a flurry of shots. He added a couple of useful partnerships down the order – 21 with Deepak Chahar for the eight wicket and 31 more with Yuzvendra Chahal for the ninth. Washington reached his half-century with a six off Tim Southee but perished two balls later as India were bowled out inside 48 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I had some message coming from the coach and I just wanted to focus on getting things done as per the message. With my process and whatever has helped me in the past with my batting, I tried to keep things very simple. Just watched the ball and felt that I follow my instincts, things will take care of themselves," he said exclusively on Prime Video.

Washington rolled his arms over but was unsuccessful in giving India a wicket. In three overs, he gave away 16 runs as New Zealand's opening pair of Finn Allen and Devon Conway put on a fine 97-run partnership. The BlackCaps motored along and were on course to making in 2-0 in all likelihood before rain stopped play and the match was eventually called off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON