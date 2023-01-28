Watch: Umpire Marais Erasmus gets distracted, misses entire delivery during SA vs ENG 1st ODI; Twitter goes berserk

South Africa registered a 27-run victory over England in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday. Batting first, the hosts scored a strong score of 298/7 in fifty overs in Bloemfontein; England, despite opener Jason Roy's brilliant 113 off 91 deliveries, fell short in the run-chase as the side endured a middle-order collapse. The visitors had raced to 146 without loss in the 20th over as they bludgeoned the home bowling attack to all parts of the ground but when Dawid Malan (59) was the first wicket to fall, there was a stutter in England's chase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They were largely undone by poor shot selection at the back end of the innings when calm heads would have seen them comfortably home, losing 10 wickets for the addition of 125 runs following the massive opening stand.

During the run-chase, however, a video has now gone viral where umpire Marais Erasmus was seen seemingly being distracted as Jason Roy played on. The England opener was on 97 at the time.

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Roy, who has battled with the bat in recent months, reached his 11th ODI century off 79 balls to keep the scoreboard moving as wickets fell at the other end, while Buttler chipped in with 36 but could not see his side to victory.

South Africa’s innings was anchored by the 111 off 117 balls from middle-order batsman Van der Dussen, who completed a fourth ODI century. He was supported by David Miller (53) as the pair put on 110 for the fifth wicket.

Seamer Sam Curran was the pick of England's bowlers with 3-35 from his nine overs, but it was a day to forget for fast bowler Jofra Archer, with 1-81 in his 10 overs. It was his first ODI in almost two years after two elbow operations and a stress fracture in his back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON