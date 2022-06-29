Watch: Umran Malik rescues India in dramatic final over; defends 12 off 4 balls after brutal hitting by Ireland batters

India held Ireland in a thrilling contest in Dublin on Tuesday to clinch the two-match T20I series 2-0. Despite conceding a massive total of 225/7 in 20 overs, the home side almost secured an incredible victory with brutal hitting of Indian bowlers all around the park. Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie top-scored for the side with 60 off just 37 balls, while opener Paul Stirling (40 off 18 balls), Harry Tector (39 off 28 balls), and George Dockrell (34 off 16 balls) all played a crucial role in the Irish innings, but the hosts eventually fell short by 4 runs.

Indian speedster Umran Malik was tasked with defending 17 runs in the final over of the innings, and he made a good start with a dot ball. However, Umran's issues with overstepping troubled him again in the final over, as he conceded a no-ball next, followed by Mark Adair smashing him for two successive fours. With the match now tilted in the favour of Ireland, the pressure was on the young 22-year-old, but Umran held his nerve to bowl a length delivery, followed by a pin-point yorker; both conceded a run each.

With Ireland needing a 6 off the final ball, Umran bowled a short-of-a-length delivery outside the off-stump but Adair couldn't connect with the ball, resulting in another single as India won the game by four runs.

There was a heavy sigh of relief on Umran, as well as all India players' faces, as they resisted a stunning fightback from Ireland after a poor outing with the ball. Watch the dramatic final over from Umran here as he saved 12 runs in four balls:

Earlier, Deepak Hooda scored a century (104 off 57 balls) while comeback man Sanju Samson smashed 77 off 42 deliveries, as both reached their highest individual scores to take India past the 200-run mark in the game. However, India failed to finish on a strong note, thanks to a flurry of wickets during the final overs - the side only scored 13 runs in the last two overs while losing 3 batters.

The Indian T20I team will now return to action on July 7 for the first match of the three-game series against England at the Rose Bowl.

