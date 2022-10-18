Watch : Umran Malik's fiery spell in Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy that has taken the internet by storm

Fast bowler Umran Malik is the fastest pacer in India currently. The 22-year old impressed everyone with his sheer pace and wicket taking ability in the Indian Premier League(IPL). After his terrific run in the IPL, the speedster was handed an India cap too and played three T20I matches during India's tour of England and Ireland. However, his very high economy saw him lose his place in the team.

Cricket experts and former cricketers like Dilip Vengsarkar and Brett Lee were very impressed by Malik and even backed his inclusion in the India squad for T20 World Cup. However, the young fast bowler from Jammu was picked as a net bowler during India's campaign at the World Cup but a visa issue dampened his chances and he was told to play in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2022-23 instead.

Malik is doing exceedingly well in the SMAT 2022-23 season. He bowled a fiery spell for his homeside Jammu and Kashmir against Maharashtra on Friday last week. Bowling at fierce speed with great line and length, he picked four crucial wickets which included the wicket of Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad. Malik eventually finished with 4/27 in his superb spell.

In a viral video of his stunning spell, he can be seen uprooting stumps of batters and bowling toe crushing yorkers.

Malik's heroics however, could not stop Maharashtra from winning the match by three wickets. Courtesy half centuries by Rahul Tripathi and Pavan Shah, Maharashtra chased down the target of 176. Abdul Samad with a well made 55 off 33 balls was the highest scorer for Jammu and Kashmir.

