Watch: Utter confusion as Pakistan's Nawaz refuses DRS despite huge inside edge, thinking he is run-out vs South Africa

Fans were left scratching their heads after Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz refused to take DRS for an LBW decision that went against him despite inside-edging the ball onto his pads. In a do-or-die T20 World Cup Super-12 game against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Pakistan were reduced to 43/4 before Nawaz and Iftikhar Ahmed forged a fifty-plus partnership to inject stability into the innings, but the stand ended when Nawaz was given out LBW for 28 off 22 balls.

However, here is the confusion. Nawaz tried to sweep the ball against Tabraiz Shamsi, and knowing that he would survive, took off for the run. Mid-way through the run though, the single was turned down by Iftikhar from the non-striker's end and by the time Nawaz could get back into the crease, it was too late as Lungi Ngidi and Quinton de Kock affected a run out.

As the batter made his way back to the dugout, the initial reason behind the all-rounder not opting for the DRS could be the belief that even if Nawaz had gotten an inside edge, he was run out. Hence, it was not worth the effort and Pakistan could have been a review down. Here is the twist, however. The rules suggest that once the umpire has given his decision, whatever happens there onwards is deemed null. So in this case, the ball is dead once the umpire's finger went up, and the direct hit happened only after he was given out on-field. Perhaps not aware of the exact ruled, Nawaz opted against going upstairs and cost Pakistan the wicket.

"This is bit of confusion for us. If we have a look at this, there definitely seems to be a bottom edge. There is the confirmation (as the UltraEdge shows a spike on the screen simultaneously). He charges off for the single, then turns around. The ball hits the stumps and he looks at his partner. Shouts at him. He even looks at the umpire to see that he has been given out LBW because if he was, he could have sent it upstairs," former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson said on air, describing the events perfectly.

Iftikhar more than made up for the run out of his partner as he smashed a half-century. He was aided brilliantly by Shadab Khan who struck a fifty of his own, powering Pakistan to a strong total of 185/9. South Africa pulled things back picking up four wickets off the final eight balls of the inning.

