Watch - 'Bas Virat Kohli bacha hai...': Babar Azam bursts into uncontrollable laughter at Haris Rauf's bucket list

Considered to be one of the greatest cricketers in history, Virat Kohli has dominated bowlers throughout his career, registering 25012 runs in 549 innings across all formats. Recently, the 34-year-old scripted during the second Test match against Australia in New Delhi, completing 25,000 runs in international cricket across all formats, breaking a world record which was previously held by Sachin Tendulkar, who did it in 577 innings.

Due to his legendary status, Kohli's wicket is a target for every bowler he faced in his career, with only few coming out on top to scalp his wicket. So it wasn't a surprise to see Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf also include Kohli's wicket in his bucket list. In a video shared by Lahore Qalandars on Twitter, Rauf was seen having an amusing conversation with Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam, where he stated that he wanted to dismiss the Pakistan batter and Kohli.

"No matter what happens. I just need to take your wicket! Only Kohli and you are the exception right now. Williamson was saved from slip twice. But I have these 3-4 players, in my mind", Haris told Babar.

Reacting to Rauf's words, Babar had a hilarious reply. He said, "But you already got me in practice sessions. Why don't you consider those?" Rauf, who began to laugh, replied, "No. I need your wicket in the match." Babar concluded the conversation by saying "God does well with all," and left.

Watch the video below:

In particular, Kohli was in dominant form against Rauf during last year's T20 World Cup, where India won by four wickets. Chasing a target of 160 runs, Kohli slammed two consecutive sixes off Rauf in the 19th over which proved to be the turning point in the match, and India went on to reach 160/6 in 20 overs. Kohli was the Man of the Match, smacking an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls, packed with six fours and four sixes. He also finished as the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 296 runs in six games, but couldn't prevent a semi-final defeat for India.

"Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now; I don't think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can't hit them again and again. His timing was perfect and it went for a six," Harif had said on the show 'Hasna Mana Hai' back in December.

