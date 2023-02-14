Watch: Commentators in splits after Shahnawaz Dahani misses schoolboy run-out chance in PSL; Waqar Younis in shock

The eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League began on an emphatic note as Lahore Qalandars defeated Multan Sultans in a last-ball thriller at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Chasing 176 to win, Multan looked set to derail Lahore's title defense in the tournament opener with set batters Mohammad Rizwan and David Miller looking certain to knock off 49 needed off the last five overs but Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf had other plans as they dismissed both the set batters and soaked in pressure brilliantly to win the contest by 1 run.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While there was shortage of entertainment in the match, one particular over bowled by Shahnawaz Dahani to Sikandar Raza was filled with adrenaline-pumping action. When the Qalandars were batting, Dahani, bowling his third over and the 17th of the innings experienced a forgettable over, where he missed an easy wicket-taking opportunity and then got tonked by Raza for 17 runs.

Lahore had taken their score to 130/4 after 16 overs when Dahani had the chance to give his team a fifth wicket, but it all went downhill. Raza tapped the first ball of the over down the pitch but his partner Hussain Talat charged down the wicket. He was more than halfway down when he realised that Raza hasn't moved, and turns back. Dahani meanwhile, who has ample time to collect the ball and inflict a run-out makes a total mess of it. He picked the ball and after deciding to throw the ball from a few yards, misses the stumps. There was enough time for Dahani to run towards the stumps and dislodge them but instead he chose to throw and paid the price.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the video below:

Even the on-air commentators were amused and couldn't help by chuckle at the incident. Waqar Younis one of the on-air commentators said: "They are both at one end. He could have just run. WHY? WHY? God," while the other one said, "Oh it's bad, it's really bad," followed by a burst of laughter caught on the mic. Raza then took the attack to Dahani, hitting him for a six and a four.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fakhar Zaman was named Player of the match for scoring a sparking half-century. "The pitch wasn't like we initially expected. We thought it would come on nicely, but it was helping pacers a bit. We left a few runs out there, but with our bowling 175 is good," he said.

Losing captain Rizwan rued the missed opportunity and said, "He way we were going it looked like we would get there easily. But their bowling did exactly what it's known for. It's cricket, it happens. They had two top bowlers in their side, they open the bowling for Pakistan and credit to them for delivering at a crucial time."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON