Watch - ‘What’s your problem Rassie?’: Buttler’s heated exchange with van der Dussen creates ripples, umpire intervenes

The second ODI between South Africa and England, which the Proteas won by five wickets, witnessed some tensed moments between Jos Buttler and Rassie van der Dussen. The two got involved in a verbal spat, which took place during the South Africa run chase after England piled a stiff 342/7 on the board.

The exchange between the two was caught on the stump mic and it took place in the 19th over. The tension sparked after Van der Dussen couldn't pick a googly by Adil Rashid, which took the inside edge of his bat and then went to hit his pad, before tossing up in the air. Buttler standing close to the stumps quickly reacted as he made an attempt to grab the catch, but was blocked by Van der Dussen standing on his path.

"I'm trying to get to the ball," Buttler said. "What's your problem Rassie? It's not all about you all the time."

Van der Dussen then replied: "No, it's about you."

"I'm allowed to try and catch the ball," added Buttler. "What do you want me to do?"

At this point the umpires intervened, with one of them shouting: "Okay, calm down!"

Van der Dussen was batting on 22 off 14 deliveries at that stage and was eventually dismissed for 38 in the same number of balls by Adil Rashid, with Moeen Ali taking the catch.

Meanwhile, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma led from the front and slammed 109 off 102 balls to guide South Africa to series clinching victory. Riding on Bavuma's effort, South Africa chased down the daunting 343-run target with five balls to spare and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Apart from Bavuma, middle-order batters Aiden Markram chipped in with a 43-ball 49, while David Miller played an unbeaten 37-ball 58 knock.

