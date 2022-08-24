Watch: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam catch up before India-Pakistan Asia Cup tie; Twitter reacts 'Can’t see anything better’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
cricket
Published on Aug 24, 2022 09:38 PM IST

In a video shared by the BCCI, Virat Kohli can be seen exchanging pleasantries with the Pakistan captain.

Virat Kohli catches up with Babar Azam in Dubai(Screengrab)
ByHT Sports Desk

The stage is set for yet another cricketing battle between India and Pakistan, as both the sides are all set to lock horns in the Asia Cup on Sunday. The contest will feature two of the greatest batters of the modern day era - Virat Kohli and Babar Azam and the competition between the two has already started setting the tone of the clash.

While Babar, the Pakistan skipper has been in tremendous form, Kohli, who once ruled the cricketing charts, has been jostling hard for runs. In fact the former India skipper is returning to action after a long gap with his previous international being against England last month.

However, Kohli has done some solid homework it seems as videos of him practicing long shots in Dubai has already started going viral on social media. Meanwhile, another moment, which has sent social media into a tizzy, is the meeting of the two ahead of India's practice session in Dubai.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Kohli can be seen exchanging pleasantries with the Pakistan captain. Although it is a 35-second long clip, the moment between the two premier batters is being celebrated the most by the fans. Here are a few reactions:

Both Kohli and Babar share a healthy relation both on and off the field. When the Indian was struggling to make an impact in England, the Pakistan skipper had come out in support of the former and had tweeted: "This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli.”

Kohli had also reacted to it with an equally uplifting message and wrote: “Thank you. Keep shining and rising. Wish you all the best.”

The last time the two nations met was at the same venue during the T20 World Cup, which Pakistan won by 10 wickets. While Babar and co will hope for a repeat, the Indian unit led by Rohit Sharma will look to settle the score this time around.

