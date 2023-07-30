Watch: Virat Kohli's blockbuster reaction after young fan gifts hand-made bracelet during 2nd WI ODI goes viral

After relinquishing his No.4 spot in the first match of the ODI series against West Indies on Thursday, Virat Kohli was rested for the second game at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday for same reason - to make way for India's back-up options as audition for the 2023 World Cup squad nears its end. Yet, Kohli was a busy man throughout the match. While he was spotted in his duty as a water boy, he was also seen spending time with fans, taking selfies and signing autographs.

Virat Kohli was gifted a hand-made bracelet by a young fan

On Saturday, on the sidelines of the second ODI match against the Shai Hope-led side, Kohli was left stunned when a young fan gifted him a hand-made bracelet. Kohli had just walked towards a bunch of spectators at the venue for some fan duty when a young girl said: "I made a bracelet for you". Surprised by the gift, Kohli replied, "Oh..really?" and he wore it immediately before signing an autograph and clicking a photograph with the girl's entire family.

"It was really kind of him to come over because my daughter did make him a bracelet and it brings tears to my eyes that he was so down to earth to come over here and wear the bracelet and take pictures," the girl's father said.

BCCI later shared a small video of it where captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav can be seen taking pictures with fans as well. The clip was captioned: “Fan gestures like these. Autographs and selfies ft. #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45, @imVkohli & @surya_14kumar. Cricket fans here in Barbados also gifted a bracelet made for Virat Kohli. #WIvIND”

It is yet to be seen if Kohli and Rohit was both picked in the XI for the third and final ODI match of the series which will be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad on August 1. It will be India's final ODI match before heading towards Asia Cup in late August, which will be followed by a three-match contest in the 50-over format at home right before the World Cup.

