Watch: Virat Kohli gives passionate team talk to India players ahead of 2nd T20I; Twitter says 'still leader, still king

Published on Oct 02, 2022 07:11 PM IST

The former India skipper addressed his teammates ahead of the second T20I of the series against South Africa.

Virat Kohli(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India's former captain Virat Kohli addressed the side in an energetic pre-match talk ahead of the side's second T20I against South Africa in Guwahati. The side is currently leading the three-match series 1-0 and will be aiming to seal the series with a win in the second game. India are fielding the same XI in the game as South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma invited the hosts to bat first.

Ahead of the match, the official Twitter account of the BCCI posted a video of Kohli addressing the Indian team in the pre-match huddle.

Watch:

Here's how fans reacted:

Earlier, Team India had faced a setback when Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the series with a back injury. His participation in the T20 World Cup also remains doubtful, with an official confirmation expected to come on the same within the next few days.

India had defeated South Africa by 8 wickets in the first T20I as the bowling duo of Arshdeep Singh and Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc on the Proteas batting lineup. The duo reduced the South African team to 9/5 within the Powerplay, with Arshdeep eventually being named the player of the match.

With the bat, Suryakumar Yadav shined again as he scored an unbeaten half-century (50 off 33 deliveries), while opener KL Rahul also remained unbeaten on 51.

Most of the first-team stars will remain absent for India's ODI series against the South Africa that begins on October 6. Shikhar Dhawan will lead the Indian team while Shreyas Iyer has been named the vice-captain, as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will miss the series. Additionally, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Yuzvendra Chahal are among the first-team stars missing the ODIs as they prepare for the T20 World Cup.

The marquee tournament begins on October 22 with India opening their campaign a day later against arch-rivals Pakistan.

HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

