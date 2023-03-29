Watch: Kohli's matter-of-fact response to question about 'conversations' with Ronaldo, Federer: 'I'll just...'

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli will return to action for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The RCB will begin their campaign on April 2 with a blockbuster clash against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians, and Kohli will be aiming at a much-improved season this year. In 2022, Kohli registered only one half-century in the entire season as he opened the RCB innings, scoring 341 runs in 16 matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo; Virat Kohli; Roger Federer(Reuters/YouTube/File)

Kohli has since made a remarkable return to form in international colours and will look to translate the good patch for RCB. The star batter joined the squad last week to begin preparations for the upcoming season and has featured in multiple videos building-up to the new season. Last Sunday, Kohli was also present in the ‘Hall of Fame’ event where the side's former stars, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle, were honoured in front of a packed crowd at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

On Wednesday, the franchise posted another behind-the-scenes video from an RCB photoshoot, where Kohli spoke in detail about his cricketing life and his idols. The India star is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and also admires Roger Federer, whom he also met alongside wife Anushka Sharma in 2019. The host asked Kohli on what would be the conversations be like if Kohli sat on a table with Federer and Ronaldo.

The former India captain had a ‘honest’ response.

“I'll just keep quiet and listen to both of them, to be very honest. I don't have much to add to that conversation. I'll just soak it in and listen to some of the greatest athletes in the history,” said Kohli.

Watch:

During the same interview, Kohli also mentioned Vivian Richards and Sachin Tendulkar as two cricketing GOATs (Greatest of All Time), calling the latter his “hero.”

"I have always taken two names, Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Viv Richards are the GOATs of Cricket. Sachin is my hero. These two have revolutionized batting in their generation and completely change the dynamic of cricket. That is why I feel they are the two greatest," said Virat.

