WATCH: Kohli's suggestion helps Chahal remove Pollard for golden duck; 'Don't worry, bowl the wrong'un'

Virat Kohli may have stepped down from the leadership role but the mercurial player is still actively involved in the on-field proceedings. The 33-year-old Kohli is someone who plays with his heart on his sleeve and a charged-up Kohli was spotted telling Yuzvendra Chahal to attempt a googly against West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard in the first ODI on Sunday.

Coming into the attack, Chahal trapped Nicholas Pooran in front with a leg-break delivery and then castled Pollard with a googly. It all happened on consecutive deliveries and the Indian camp, Kohli in particular, was on cloud nine. It also emerged that Kohli had suggested Chahal to attempt the wrong'un before the wrist-spinner removed Pollard for a golden duck.

"Don't worry, bowl the wrong'un," Kohli was heard saying in a widely-circulated video. He also celebrated Pollard's wicket with skipper Rohit Sharma, who has now taken over the mantle of white-ball captaincy from Kohli.

Chahal finished with figures of 4/49 as the Indian bowling unit bowled out West Indies for just 176 runs. Mohammed Siraj struck first in the third over of to send back Shai Hope for 8. Washington Sundar then removed Brandon King before Chahal entered the picture.

Chahal broke the West Indies' back with successive strikes but Holder avoided the hat-trick. But the 31-year-old leggie got one more in his next over by getting the wicket of Shamarh Brooks. His fourth prey was Alzarri Joseph, who was the last man to get dismissed in the innings.

Jason Holder's 57 off 71 was the only saving grace for the visiting camp. Chahal-Washington spun the Windies batting line-up by picking up seven wickets, and Siraj (1/26) and Prasidh Krishna (2/29) also entered the wicket-takers column.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to field in their 100th One-day International. The Indian team became the first team to achieve this feat in international cricket. India's first ODI was against England in 1974 at Headingley.