Watch: Virat Kohli shellshocked after Litton Das' one-handed screamer sends him back during India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI

Virat Kohli and his facial expressions are a live affair in itself. Good or bat, Kohli lets his feelings known through his reactions. Be it a loud roar or mouthing a few words to the opposition, Kohli, who wears his heart of his sleeves, never holds back. Ever since his return to form in the Asia Cup, Kohli has been rather restrained in his behaviour on the field but one incident during the 1st ODI between India vs Bangladesh in Dhaka on Sunday left him amused – his own dismissal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India were off to a rather shaky start, losing their top three within the first 11 overs. After Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl, their bowlers managed to pick their first wicket in the sixth over itself. Shikhar Dhawan, who looked scratchy on a sluggish Mirpur wicket, fell first for just seven runs off 17 balls, playing on to a failed reverse sweep. His opening partner and captain Rohit Sharma got off to a start, scoring 27 off 31 balls with four lovely boundaries and a six before he was cleaned up by a straighter one from Shakib Al Hasan.

Kohli walked out at the fall of Dhawan's wicket and the former India captain was happy to bide his time against Mehidy Hasan Miraz who was generating some serious spin and turn with the new ball. Kohli, looking to break the shackles, swept the off-spinner for a four but his endeavours were brought to a premature end by Bangladesh captain Litton Das.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli went to drive a tossed-up delivery from Shakib in 11th over. Litton, standing at extra cover, saw Kohli hitting it in the air and his eyes simply lit up knowing of the opportunity. Litton flung himself and caught the ball while being parallel to the ground before holding on to it upon making contact. The catch left Kohli in utter disbelief – His mouth was left open and even those in the commentary box seemed stunned by the effort. Kohli eventually managed to find the motivation to drag himself off the field, having score nine runs in 15 balls.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India were then put into further trouble after Shreyas Iyer fell to a short delivery, which has been his Achilles heel for a while. However, the visitors were then buoyed by a half century from KL Rahul. His partnership of 60 runs with Washington Sundar was India's best before it was broken. The all-rounder was dismissed to Shakib, soon after Rahul crossed the half-century mark. This is India's first tour of Bangladesh in seven years and the first time they will be playing a Test series in the country consisting of more than one match since 2010.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail