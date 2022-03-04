Watch: Virat Kohli sings AP Dhillon's viral song 'Kehndi Hundi Si' during nets ahead of 100th Test in Mohali

Team India's Virat Kohli became the twelfth Indian to reach the 100th Test mark on Friday. The former captain joined a list of elite India players like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, and Rahul Dravid among others to have achieved the landmark. The 33-year-old was felicitated by the head coach Rahul Dravid before the start of the play where Kohli's wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was also present.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kohli had been in Mohali since last week as he prepared for the game and during one such practice session, the 33-year-old was seen humming AP Dhillon's viral song ‘Kehndi Hundi Si’ as he walked out to bat during nets.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Updates

Watch:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Basking in the glory of playing 100 Tests, Virat Kohli on Friday said he wants the "next generation" to take inspiration from the fact he could achieve the milestone despite playing in all three formats through a grueling international schedule.

"In present day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format," Kohli said after being felicitated by Rahul Dravid.

From the BCCI, president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal and vice-president Rajiv Shukla were in attendance. Coach Dravid gave a warm speech, waxing eloquent about his longevity and asked him to "double it up".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss in his first test as India’s Test captain and opted to bat in the series opener. Sharma became India’s 35th test captain, taking over from Kohli in a new-look combination to start the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Hanuma Vihari was picked to bat at No. 3, and Shreyas Iyer returned to the starting XI after a previous successful outing against New Zealand in November 2021. India went with three spinners, with Ravindra Jadeja returning from injury to work with Ravichandran Ashwin and Jayant Yadav.