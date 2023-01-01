Watch: Virat Kohli stars in BCCI's 2022 throwback video with insane knock vs Pakistan; Suryakumar, Ishan also feature

2022 is officially over and a new year has begun with fresh challenges and opportunities for Team India in cricket. Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) summed up the year gone by in a video through its official Twitter handle. The major accomplishments, milestones and memories were acknowledged by the apex body for cricket in India. It provided cricket fans a quick glimpse of the positives achieved by the Indian men's and Indian women's cricket teams.

Sharing the video tweet late in the last evening of 2022, BCCI wrote "As we inch closer to welcoming the New Year, let’s take a look back at some of the top moments for #TeamIndia in 2022". In a chronological order, BCCI took cricket fans on a tour down the memory lane and enlisted the following memories while wishing 'A Happy New Year!'.

-India's title triumph of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup (February 2022),

-Women cricketer Mithali Raj's retirement from international cricket (June 2022),

-Jasprit Bumrah's record of hitting 35 runs in an over in the Edgbaston Test against England (July 2022),

-India women's cricket team winning silver medal in Birmingham Commonwealth Games (August 2022),

-India women's cricket team achieving historic 3-0 clean sweep over England in their backyard (September 2022), Jhulan Goswami's retirement from international cricket (September 2022), Virat Kohli's 71st international century and maiden T20I hundred during Asia Cup (September 2022)

-Virat Kohli's stunning match-winning knock of unbeaten 82 against Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground during T20 World Cup(October 2022), BCCI's announcement of equal pay for men and women cricketers( October 2022),

-Suryakumar Yadav's No.1 ranking as T20I batter(November 2022),

-Ishan Kishan's fastest double ton in One-Day International cricket(December 2022)

Meanwhile, Team India will take on visitors Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series, as their first tournament to kick start the 2023 cricket season. The first T20I match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Tuesday, January 03, 2023.

